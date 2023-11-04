LS polls: ‘Factional feud-hit BJP may rake up Singur issue’

Kolkata: Factional feud-hit state-BJP may rake up Singur issue in its poll slogan to gain some political mileage ahead of Lok Sabha election scheduled to take place next year.



Sources said that the state BJP leaders will mainly highlight the alleged corruption issues and will also float a narrative that they want Tata Group to set up industries in Singur.

The state BJP in the past also tried to encash on the Singur issue in various previous elections but they failed in gaining political mileage out of it.

A section of BJP leaders are skeptical after top BJP leader Amit Shah set a target of winning 35 seats in Lok Sabha elections. This happened at a time when intense feud between old-timers and newcomers has plagued the Bengal unit of the BJP with months left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Squabbles and discontent among grassroot workers saw BJP workers trying to force their way into their party office at Salt Lake City recently. The fury of protesting workers prompted BJP leaders to lock themselves in the office. Aggrieved BJP workers from North 24-Parganas were seen trying to break the lock of the main gate with bricks. They took out a march to the party headquarters in Muralidhar Sen Street, the next day.

“Singur was our main focus area in the past and it will continue to remain so. If BJP comes to power in the state, we will bring back Tata groups in Singur so that socio-economic changes happen among them in the region,” a senior state BJP leader said.

The disgruntlement was evident during the Dhupguri bypoll recently, where a section of BJP workers reportedly stayed away from voting as the candidate of their own choice was denied the ticket. State BJP highlighted the Singur issue during the last Assembly election and also in the last Panchayat election. But the people of Bengal kept their faith in the Mamata Banerjee government.