LS polls: As many as 10 out of 37 candidates are ‘millionaires’

Kolkata: As many as ten out of the 37 candidates contesting the 3 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal — Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are crorepatis (millionaires), revealed their affidavits.



The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) that scrutinised the affidavits on Monday said three independents, two each from the BJP and Trinamool Congress and one candidate each from the CPI(M), Congress, and the RSP are crorepatis.

The study found that five candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, out of which four have serious offences registered against them, it said. It further stated that CPI(M)’s Debraj Barman, contesting for Jalpaiguri constituency, has assets worth Rs 3,89,89,468, the highest among the lot. SUCI’s Chandan Oraon, contesting from Alipurduar, is the poorest with assets totalling Rs 12,117.

Analysis of the education details of the candidates revealed that 16 of them have qualifications between class 8 and 12, while 20 are graduates or have higher education degrees. One candidate has declared himself to be illiterate. In all, 21 candidates have declared their age to be between 25 and 50 years, while 15 nominees are between 51 and 70 years old. One candidate is 71 years old.