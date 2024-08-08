Local youths catch miscreants robbing bizman

Raiganj: On Wednesday, local youths caught three miscreants when they were robbing a businessman on National Highway 34 at Mahamadpur in Dalkhola, North Dinajpur and handed them over

to the police.

The miscreants have been identified as Faijul Alam and Tapas Sarkar of Chakulia and Pasu Ram of Pratapganj, Bihar. Manoj Agarwal, a businessman, was travelling in an e-rickshaw when the miscreants on a bike showed him firearms and snatched his bag with money.