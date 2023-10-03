‘Little Cinema, Little Theatre’ Festival to be held on Oct 15

Kolkata: With an aim to raise curiosity in the minds of young adults through cinema and theatre, the People’s Film Collective will organise ‘Little Cinema, Little Theatre’ Festival for children and young adults on October 15 at Sujata Sadan, in Hazra.



One film, two plays and a song will be presented to the school children through the festival. The event will be free-of-cost and open for all. Students from various schools are also expected to join the event. The film ‘Chittagong’ by Bedabrata Pain will be screened and the two plays include ‘Kaalo Machher Golpo’ (adapted from The Little Black Fish by Samad Behrangi) which will be performed by Purba Kolkata Bidooshak Natyamandali and ‘Hattomalar Opaare’ (Beyond the Land of Hattamala) which will be performed by Rokeya Rongmoshal.

The festival will be opened with ‘songs for the young’ by Raka and Bidhubrata. It will be held from 2 pm to 7:30 pm. The People’s Film Collective organise film screenings all round the year and also hold discussions on current issues.

They had earlier this year organised the Kolkata People’s Film Festival (KPFF) which had a line up of 39 independent films, including full-length fiction films, documentaries and short films.

“So far, they have received positive responses from people. Depending on the footfall and reactions, they will decide the future of film and theatre festivals for children,” one of the organisers said.

According to the organisers, they do not take money from any institution, including corporate, state and NGOs and accept only voluntary donations.