Lift mishap: Woman succumbs to injuries, husband still critical

kolkata: The woman who along with her husband suffered injuries due to cable snapping of lift in Kasba, died on late Monday night at a private hospital.



Her husband who is a doctor is still undergoing treatment at the said hospital and is critical.

On Monday afternoon, the doctor identified as Anirban Mitra and his wife Chaitali Mitra suffered injuries while availing a lift in their residence at 418, Rajdanga Main Road in Kasba when the cable of the lift car got snapped and it had a free fall from the third floor.

The lift of the four storied building that also houses a geriatric home on the ground floor was used both by the residents and the staff of the home.

The staff of the home and neighbours on the ground floor heard a loud thud when the lift hit the ground.

Following which the Mitra couple were immediately rescued by them.

They were rushed to a private hospital on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass near Kasba.

An investigation is underway to find out the cause of cable snapping.