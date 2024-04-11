Lesser Metro services to be plied today on occasion of Eid

Lesser Metro services will be plied in both Blue and Green lines on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr, which will be observed on Thursday. No Metro service will be available in the Purple line which connects Joka to Majerhat.

On the Orange Line, which connects Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby), normal services will be available.

The timings of first and last service in the Metro lines where services will be available on Thursday, will not be changed.

In the Blue Line, which connects Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar, 234 services, including 117 Up and 117 Down, will be available. The first service in this line will start from 6:50 am and the last service at 9:28 pm from Dakshineswar and 9:30 pm from Kavi Subhash.

Metro will run 122 services – 61 from Esplanade and 61 from Howrah Maidan –instead of 130 services on Esplanade to Howrah Maidan stretch of Green Line.

On that day, services will start from 7.00 am on this route. Metro services will be available at 12, 15 and 20 minutes intervals. On the other hand, 90 services – 45 services from Sealdah and 45 services from Salt Lake Sector V – will be run on Sealdah to the Salt Lake Sector V stretch of Green Line instead of 106 services on that day.

These services will start from 6.55 am and will be available at a 20-minute interval.