Leaflets with state’s schemes distributed by TMC among Central force personnel

Kolkata: Just a day before the Panchayat poll, Trinamool Congress leaders distributed leaflets to Central force personnel in East Midnapore highlighting the development works and social benefit schemes implemented in Bengal by the state government.



Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted on Friday morning sharing images where it was seen that some leaflets were being distributed to the Central force personnel. He said the intention was to inform them of the development work and social benefit schemes that have been implemented in Bengal and asking them if they get to see and avail the same in their home states.

Ghosh said the Central force personnel can go to their home state and raise similar demands for such schemes with their respective state governments. As apparent from the images shared by him, the leaflets were printed in Hindi so that it could be easily read by the officers, most of whom hail from the northern part of the country.

The leaflets highlighted schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Swastha Sathi, Sikshashree etc. It urged that they must go back to their states and demand for such schemes and question their state governments as to why such benefits don’t exist in their states.

Coincidentally, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday dared the BJP to implement schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar in BJP-ruled states and give women at least Rs 1,000 every month.

However, such a move comes at a time when the opposition is already training their guns at the ruling party accusing them of trying to sabotage the polls.

The Opposition is of the opinion that by distributing such leaflets, the ruling party is trying to manipulate the Central forces so that it can loot votes. “Since day one, the TMC had been opposed to deployment of Central forces and now that they could not stop it they are trying their best to manipulate the forces,” said an opposition leader.

It has also been alleged that this amounted to violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) with the incident happening just a day before the polls.

A TMC leader refuted the charges and said TMC has nothing to worry about because people will be voting for the ruling party on the basis of development carried out by the state government.