‘Land grab’ case: SC stays arrest of Abhishek’s aide Sumit Roy

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Sumit Roy, personal assistant to Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, in the alleged Salboni land grab case while directing him to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.



A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan, granted the interim protection after Roy challenged a Calcutta High Court order refusing him anticipatory bail.

The top court made it clear that Roy must join the investigation whenever required, even as it protected him from arrest until further orders.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Roy, submitted that his client was prepared to cooperate with investigators. Opposing the plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the West Bengal government, argued that custodial interrogation remained necessary for an effective probe.

The Bench questioned the state’s insistence on custodial interrogation despite Roy’s willingness to participate in the probe. In response, Mehta maintained that previous attempts to arrest Roy had been obstructed and referred to alleged interference during the police operation.

The case relates to allegations of illegal occupation and fraudulent transfer of government land in Salboni in West Midnapore district. Roy has been named as one of the accused in the investigation.

A Midnapore court had issued an arrest warrant against Roy in June after investigators reported that repeated attempts to trace him had failed. Earlier this week, the High Court declined him anticipatory bail.