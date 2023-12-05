Lack of time: ‘Poush Mela will not be held’

Kolkata: The annual winter fair ‘Poush Mela’ will not be held due to lack of time, Visva Bharati and Shantiniketan Trust clarified. Earlier, they had decided to revive the fair after three years but on a smaller scale considering the paucity of time.

However, later it was decided that a smaller fair would not be possible as it would be financially unprofitable. Further, it has been advised to seek fresh directives from the National Green Tribunal so that the university is able to maintain pollution control factor.

The former vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty had stopped the fair in 2020 citing pollution, overcrowding and misused of campus land by the

local artisans.

This had also triggered a legal battle. According to a news agency, the varsity’s faculty association had written to the officiating V-C after Chakrabarty’s term ended, stating that the halt of mela had a “detrimental” impact on the livelihoods of the local community.