Kunal threatens to disclose details of Adhikari family’s assets in 24 hrs

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Friday said that within the next 24 hours, the party will reveal to the public the details of the assets owned by the family of the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.



TMC and BJP of late have been crossing swords over assets owned by party leaders. Kunal told the media that Reportedly, TMC will reveal all the financial irregularities surrounding the assets of Adhikari in the public domain. He said that the Adhikari family will have to answer for the alleged corruption through which they increased their assets.

Kunal though did not reveal who will disclose the information but said that all necessary information and documents are ready to be released in 24 hours.

The spat between both parties began after Mamata, who is also the TMC chairperson, raised questions over Suvendu’s properties. Alluding to Adhikari she had said: “We have not come out with documents against those owning 60-70 trawlers, a good number of cars and petrol pumps. But now we are looking for such documents. While serving as a Cabinet minister and being chairman of Haldia Development Authority, no one knows how much land was sold against huge money”.

On Thursday, Adhikari took to social media to disclose his Income Tax return statement and asked Mamata to use all the investigating agencies at her disposal to prove he earned “A Single Paisa” more than what he has declared or has amassed any disproportionate asset or property.

Challenging Mamata, he wrote: “You have to publicly release the copy of the Title Deed of the land, situated at Harish Chatterjee Street; Kalighat, Kolkata, where you have been residing by occupying the land. Why don’t you let everyone know whether the possession is lawful or not. I hope you find the courage to accept my challenge. Blabbering in front of the camera is the easiest part, now follow it up with action.”