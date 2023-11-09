Krishnendu Adhikari case: State challenges Single Bench order

State approached the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court challenging the order of Single Bench directing that the police authority without the leave of the court cannot issue any notice to Krishnendu Adhikari.

In a notice under Section 160 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Egra, Purba Medinipur has directed the petitioner to attend the office of the SDPO for giving evidence and producing documents, namely, the Income Tax Returns from the Assessment Years 2010–2011 to 2021–2023.

The notice was given based on a complaint filed by Pallab Datta in 2022 that there was some unnatural expenditure for lightening of some roads from the year 2017–2018.

“Before calling the petitioner for giving evidence (and evidence only), the police authority without the leave of this court cannot issue any notice to the said Krishnendu Adhikari as it is clear to this court that in the name of investigation, police authority is harassing a citizen of India when there is no name given in the four-years-delayed complaint and FIR thereafter,” Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed on November 1.

Justice Gangopadhyay fined SDPO of Egra in Purba Midnapore of Rs 5 lakh.

“The entire cost is to be paid by the said SDPO from his own pocket and not a

farthing is to be paid from the state exchequer,” Justice Gangopadhyay directed.