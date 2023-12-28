Kolkata: Youth missing from Haridevpur found dead in Kolaghat

In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a youth missing from Haridevpur, was found in Kolaghat on Tuesday.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Anurag Singh (23) lived with his mother, sister and brother-in-law at the Purba Putiary area in Haridevpur. He had left his house on December 20 and did not return. His mother and other family members searched all the possible places and inquired from their relatives but failed to trace Anurag. After a day Anurag went missing, a missing diary was registered at the Haridevpur Police Station.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), an all-concerned message was circulated across all the police stations of Bengal. On Tuesday, cops of Haridevpur Police Station were contacted by Kolaghat Police Station informing that Anurag’s body was found floating in the waterbody there. Immediately, Anurag’s family members were informed by the cops at Haridevpur Police Station. Later his brother-in-law went to Kolaghat and officially identified the body.

Though cops of Kolaghat Police Station found no foul play, his family members are still in the dark about why Anurag had been to Kolaghat. Police are waiting for the autopsy report.