Kolkata: Safety clearance lifts freeze on 55 projects

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has allowed construction work to resume in 55 under-construction projects in Kolkata after they cleared safety audits launched following the Taratala warehouse collapse. Construction had been suspended across Kolkata, 13 municipal areas and several rural regions until projects underwent mandatory safety audits.



According to Nabanna sources, the audit committee reviewed 344 construction projects in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, examining approvals, structural safety and technical compliance. Only projects that substantially met the prescribed norms have been granted permission to restart work in the first phase.

Even after completing the audit, developers must submit a written application after a site inspection. The government then grants formal approval before work can resume.

Earlier this month, the state restructured the audit committee and appointed Antara Acharya, Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department, as its chairperson. Officials say the move has accelerated the clearance process.

The deadline for the audit exercise has been extended from July 31 to August 15, raising expectations that more projects will receive clearance in the coming days.