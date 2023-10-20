Kolkata Police deploys over 10K cops to control crowd & vehicular traffic

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has deployed more than 10,000 cops across the city for each of the Durga Puja days, starting from Chaturthi, for crowd and vehicular traffic management.



Among the total number, about 30 per cent cops have been deployed for traffic management only. Kolkata Police is stressing on traffic management around the major Durga Pujas of the city. To control the unruly two-wheeler riders, special ‘naka checking’ will be conducted at about 20 strategic points in addition to such checking being done by the 25 traffic guards.

At the major Puja pandals, more than one senior Kolkata Police official in the rank of Assistant Commissioners (AC) and Deputy Commissioners (DC) will be in-charge of the police arrangement. Divisional DCs will be in-charge of their respective areas and will decide on necessary changes. About 500 police pickets have been set up across the city. Special anti-crime teams will be patrolling the city. Special Striking Force teams, heavy radio flying squad (HRFS) and divisional police control room vans will be patrolling round-the-clock. Further, Kolkata Police’s all-women Winners’ team will be patrolling in the vicinity of crowded Puja pandals to prevent crime against women.

Movement of goods vehicles has been restricted during the puja days while goods vehicles that will be carrying emergency and perishable items are given relaxations. Sources said, till Saptami general goods vehicles will be allowed to ply inside the city limits for only four hours between 2 am and 6 am.

On Ashtami, the time will be reduced to three hours only between 3 am to 6 am. On Navami, only two hours will be given for general goods vehicles between 4 am to 6 am.

However, goods carriages carrying LPG cylinders, medicines, vegetables, milk, fish and other perishable items will be allowed to ply within the city limits between 10 pm to 6 am. No major roads have been closed for vehicular traffic but vehicular movement on certain roads has been reversed. Kolkata Traffic Police has advised following the guide map that is available from the police kiosks and as well as online at the Kolkata Police website. Traffic control room, Kolkata can be reached at 2214-3644 / 2242-7248.