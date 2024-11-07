Kolkata Metro to operate reduced services on Nov 7

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway has announced reduced services on November 7 in observance of Chhath Puja.

According to Metro Railway authorities, the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash Corridor, known as the Blue Line, will operate 236 services instead of the usual 288. This includes 118 Up and 118 Down trains. Despite the reduction in the number of services, the first and last service timings on the Blue Line will remain unchanged. Special night services will also be available as usual, with trains departing from Kavi Subhash and Dumdum stations at 10.40 pm.

The Salt Lake Sector V-Sealdah stretch of the Green Line will run 90 services on November 7, instead of the usual 106 daily services. These services will operate from 6.55 am to 9.40 pm, with trains departing every 20 minutes. There will be no change in the first and last service timings on this corridor.

Regular services will continue on the Howrah Maidan stretch of the Green Line, Joka-Majherhat (Purple Line) and Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Orange Line) corridors on Thursday.