Kolkata: Man duped of Rs 20L; cops recover a portion of the money

A resident of the Panchasayar area was duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of earning easy money through online jobs.

Police have recovered a portion of the cheated money which has been credited back to the victim’s bank account.

According to police, the accused persons contacted the victim on WhatsApp and offered attractive remuneration for an online job. After he was convinced, the victim was added to a Telegram group chat where he was given a few easy tasks. After completing the tasks, he was asked to pay for the next tasks.

Initially, the victim was asked to invest Rs 2000 to get a return of Rs 2800 after successful completion of the task which he got.

For the second time, he was asked to invest Rs 2000 and subsequently asked to invest Rs 5,000 with a promise of getting a return of Rs 7000.

Despite paying Rs 5000, he was asked to pay more, citing that non-payment of the amount would lead to a loss of money he earned already. He kept on investing money until he paid around Rs 20 lakh.

After realising that he had been duped, lodged a complaint at the Panchasayar Police Station and the matter was subsequently taken over by the East Division Cyber Cell. Last week the victim got back about Rs nine lakh. Police claimed that efforts are on to recover the rest of the amount.