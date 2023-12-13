Kolkata civic body seeks IIT expert suggestion for treating non-potable water

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have roped in experts from IIT Kharagpur to suggest ways on how to treat drainage water which can be used for non-drinking purposes so potable water wastage can be stopped.



The civic body’s drainage department is learnt to have taken the initiative to rope in the IIT Kharagpur experts who in turn have expressed their interest in working in a collaboration with KMC.

It was learnt that the experts have also asked the civic body to bring in samples of drainage water so the extent of pollutants in the water can be determined and likewise suggest ways to treat it so it can be reused for purposes such as washing cars or watering plants.

Recently, Mayor Firhad Hakim has announced that KMC has decided to set up filling stations at its sewage treatment plants (STP) so re-used water can be used for purposes such as washing cars or watering trees. Hakim informed that as a pilot project, two such stations have been set up at EM Bypass and at Southern Avenue.

“If this works out well then more of such stations will be set up,” he remarked.

Asked how the plan is feasible since STPs are not located all over the city but at specific locations, Hakim said that areas located near such STPs will access the filling stations for using reused water for such non-drinking purposes. “Later, we will try and set up such stations all over the city gradually. One must realise that crores of rupees are being spent to produce drinking water. This cannot be used for car washing,” he remarked.