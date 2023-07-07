KMRCL stops boring excavation work to cut noise

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited has decided that the boring excavation work at Durga Pithuri Lane and BB Ganguly Street will be stopped from 12 am to 4 am after residents complained of the noise from the Metro construction work.



Bowbazar residents who live near the East-West Metro construction site had written to the agency-in-charge urging them to stop the noise and vibration at night. Thereafter, the matter was taken up during a meeting held with the executing agency. During discussion, it was informed by the executing agency that for speedy completion of work, they are doing it round-the-clock. Emergency evacuation shaft is being built at the site. The work reportedly involves construction of around 30 underground pillars.

In a letter to Councillor of ward number 48 Biswarup Dey, KMRCL stated that the executing agency informed that they have measured vibration occurring during the course of the work and it is well within the permissible limit.

“Only noise is concerned which generally occurs at night during boring excavation of piling work. As the noise generally happens/felt by the people during late night hours, considering the public inconvenience, it has been decided that boring excavation work only be stopped during sleeping i.e. from 12 am to 4 am,” it stated.

The East-West Metro Corridor will be connected from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan after the work is completed. Currently, a section of the corridor from Sealdah to Salt Lake Sector V is operational and has been growing in popularity amongst commuters ever since its inauguration.

According to a news report, a total of 40 people live in the Metro-declared safe houses. On June 30, a portion of the cornice of a house in Durga Pithuri Lane had fallen down. The residents had reportedly linked it to the construction work of the East-West Metro which was reportedly denied by the officials.