KMC’s ‘Nagar Bandhu’ initiative receives ‘positive response’

Kolkata: Ever since the introduction of ‘Nagar Bandhu’ scheme, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has been receiving a “positive response” from citizens concerning its efficiency.



According to the civic body, senior citizens and specially-abled persons have been conveying to KMC that the scheme has been of tremendous help to them. A citizen, Sudhir Kumar De, a resident of Ward 108, shared that the initiative helped in speedy completion of mutation of his flat without any hassle. He further added that “the mutation certificate has been delivered at my flat and I am thankful for such free service to Kolkata Municipal Corporation…”.

Another citizen, Mousumi Mukhopadhyay, shared: “I went to Borough XI office of the KMC at Santoshpur to apply for the mutation of a flat in my mother’s name. There I met Mr Santanu Biswas, Deputy Assessment Collector Borough XII. He helped me wholeheartedly in the process of obtaining the mutation within a very short time…”

Recently, a KMC official from Ward 107 had visited the home of a senior citizen Jyoti Prakash Sengupta who had approached the civic body for tax relief. The man was helped with form-filling to avail

the same.

During the introduction of the initiative, Mayor Firhad Hakim had said that many either are not fluent with technology or can not physically visit the civic body offices to complete procedures to avail of certain services. “People in this category are mainly senior citizens and specially-abled persons. It is difficult for them to step outside and queue up for filling up forms. They also find it difficult to use computers or mobile

phones. This scheme will help them get services at their homes,” he said.

Citizens need to send “Hi” on KMC’s WhatsApp chatbot number (8335999111) to register their request. Following this, KMC officials will visit their homes with laptops and

required items. They will then help them fill up or submit forms, or complete other procedures required to avail a particular municipal service.