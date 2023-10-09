‘KMC’s cost-cutting won’t affect lighting at city ghats during pujas’

Kolkata: In a bid to ensure safety of people while performing rituals, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is planning to install adequate lighting at the city ghats and at certain designated ponds ahead of Durga Puja and ‘Chath’ Puja.



It was brought to the attention of the civic body that in Ward 98 at the Ranidighi pond, immersions of several idols take place every year. The Lighting department along with the parks and squares department make proper lighting arrangements to avert any disaster during immersion. It was requested that this time too, the civic body take similar measures.

Councillor and chairperson of Borough X, Jui Biswas said she has come to know through a report that the KMC is adopting cost-cutting measures and hence she fears that her borough which comprises nearly 12 wards with major thoroughfares may not get enough lights during Puja. “Durga Puja is a big festival for Bengal. Hence, it will make a bad impression if these roads are not illuminated,” she remarked.

Sanjay Bakshi, Member Mayor In Council (MMIC), Lighting department assured that all ponds and ghats will be illuminated with adequate lighting arrangements like previous years. “Although cost-cutting was made, in the last few years lighting arrangements did not appear inadequate,” he opined.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the Lighting department and Parks and Squares department is taking adequate measures. “Adequate arrangements will be made, including security measures. Cost control is not about cutting down on funds for rendering civic body services but to check unnecessary expenses. We will not compromise the safety of people,” he assured.