KMC to warn vendors against dumping food waste in city drains

Kolkata: In a bid to fight the growing number of rats in the city, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that food vendors, especially sweetmeat makers, will be sent notices asking them not to dump food wastes in city drains.



On Friday, the Mayor received a complaint from a resident in the Dhakuria area who alleged that the nearby food establishments dump the wastage at the drainage near his house which has paved the way for a rat menace. He requested that these food vendors be asked to properly dispose of such wastes instead of just randomly dumping them on the roadside. The complainant also alleged that despite KMC providing blue and green buckets for the segregation of waste, these food vendors use those buckets to instead store raw materials in them.

Hakim ordered the civic body officials to send notices to the food vendors in the area asking them to follow proper waste disposal methods else they will be fined. He said that citizens need to grow awareness, otherwise it will become difficult to fight the rat menace in the city.

The Mayor said as a solution the KMC can use cement and glass while laying the drains as these materials help keep the rats away. He said such a method was used to protect the Dhakuria Bridge from rats which were otherwise eating into the structure.