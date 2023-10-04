KMC to take up 2nd phase roadwork, deploy mobile vans to fix potholes

Kolkata: Following the list of roads needing urgent repair work reaching Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) from police, the civic body is gearing up to start another phase of repair work and aiming to complete it by puja.



The civic body has already started repair work on several roads in the city. Mayor Firhad Hakim, however, regretted that several more roads are yet to be repaired. KMC roads department workers are struggling to carry out the work due to rainfall for consecutive days. This also has made it difficult to meet the Puja deadline.

Kolkata Police headquarters, recently sent another list of roads to KMC, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority, Public Works Department, among other government agencies, requesting urgent repair work and cleaning.

It is learnt that about 330 roads need repair work while 226 roads need to undergo cleaning work. KMC will be taking up thorough repair once the rains subside. The repair work will involve both main arterial roads and thoroughfares.

At the same time, an official said that to repair potholes mobile vans will travel across city roads 24x7 to fix any potholes located by commuters and police authorities. Such vans will contain bags of cold mix, fine sand, cement bags, stone aggregates, metal and bricks. The tools to fix the craters such as a spade, shovel etc. will be stocked.

It was learnt that at present three such functional mobile vans — one each for North, South and Central Kolkata —are plying on city roads.