KMC to start post-Puja anti-dengue drive to assess current situation

Kolkata: Continuing its efforts to further bring down the number of dengue cases, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be launching inspection drives in the city to assess the situation post-Durga Puja.



According to civic body officials, several Puja committees have already been told to remove their hoardings on the roadsides for Puja purposes. KMC will also be ensuring that temporary makeshift stalls which came up during puja are dismantled along with the pandals.

As per officials, it is the receding time of the monsoon when dengue cases see a spurt. Hence, anti-dengue drives will be conducted again to check spots which can become potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes, especially the holes dug on the ground to set up pandals and other installations. Such holes need to be filled up as soon as possible, it was remarked. Further, possible chances of rainwater accumulation above the pandals could become a mosquito breeding spot, it was pointed out.

Ahead of Puja, rainwater accumulation inside bamboo used for setting up pandals, was a concern for KMC. An official said that ahead of Puja, the committees were asked to ensure that the bamboo structures built for displaying advertisements too need to be kept free of mosquito larvae. “We will check this during the drive. If required, drones will also be used,” the official said.

Asked if the huge amount of waste that was found littered on streets during Puja could be removed, the official said that solid waste management workers were deployed to clean up such waste which includes plastic cups and bottles. “Certain puja committees also took initiatives to clean up the area near their pandals,” it was added.

According to KMC, although the number of cases in the city have seen a drop, it is still not satisfactory.