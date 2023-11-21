KMC to soon take up thorough repair work of roads across city

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC) is planning to soon take up thorough road repair works, especially on roads where only patchwork was carried out ahead of the Puja.



Mayor Firhad Hakim has said that soon the civic body will be taking up the repair work as it could not carry out thorough work earlier due to the arrival of the Puja season. He said several stretches in the city will be repaired.

Officials said that the delayed monsoon hardly provided a time window for repair and by the time the civic body got to the repair work the Puja season arrived which made it difficult to carry out thorough work.

It was learnt that the road will undergo repair using the plastic mix technology which is now in use by KMC after the National Green Tribunal prohibited the use of mastic asphalt. The Mayor confirmed this and said that the aim is to reduce pollution.

The material used is a mix of “hot bituminous asphalt modified with plastic waste consisting of polypropylene (PP) passing 2.36 mm and retained at 600 microns”. This is mainly being used for repairing smaller roads.

KMC is also looking to procure a new technology from outside which is ‘mechanical mastic.’ However, the Mayor remarked that this material is costlier compared to the normal mastic which costs

Rs 900/sqm.

“For mechanical mastic, the cost is approximately Rs 1300/sqm. Hence, we have decided we will use this material for repairing big roads. The main roads can be repaired with such a material once

procured,” he said.

The mayor informed that soon KMC will also be setting up a plant by November to generate such a plastic

mix material.