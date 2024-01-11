KMC to soon host mega health camp focused on cardiac issues

Inaugurating a first-of-its-kind ‘Fair Price Diagnostic Centre’, an initiative by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Mayor Firhad Hakim on Wednesday said that the civic body will be hosting a mega health camp next month where the renowned cardiologist Devi Shetty will be present to offer free diagnosis to people with cardiac issues.

Hakim inaugurated the diagnostic centre in Kidderpore’s Mansatala Lane in Ward 77 under Borough-IX. This centre will provide facilities for MRI, CT Scan, X-Ray, USG etc. Hakim said: “KMC alone could not have done this without the CSR funds by HDFC. The spot was selected by me and the machines had arrived earlier, procured through tender.” The diagnostic centre will be run by Reliable Diagnostics. The Mayor highlighted that one will be able to get these costly tests done at a cheaper price which will be as per the Swasthya Sathi card rate chart. He said about 62.46 per cent rebate will be available. He informed that the centre will remain open 24x7 and will immensely help the people of Kidderpore. The Chief Medical Health Officer of KMC, Dr Subrata Roychowdhury said that in near future the KMC also has plans to use the additional space for opening an endoscopy unit, cardiology unit and an X-Ray unit.

The Mayor highlighted that earlier a 200-bedded hospital was set up in the area by KMC which apart from providing treatment for dengue and other primary health care issues, serves as a recuperation center for the people who do not have much space at home to get some rest after a severe illness. He said the hospital is waiting for the state government’s nod for performing surgeries.

Hakim announced that on February 10 a mega-health camp focused on heart issues will be organised at this hospital. The renowned cardiologist Devi Shetty has promised to visit the camp and offer free diagnosis to people. He will be aided by his cardiology unit team from RN Tagore Hospital. The Mayor said things will be finalised this week. He also assured that for people who would require a heart surgery KMC will arrange for them to get it done at RN Tagore hospital under Swasthya

Saathi rates while the civic body will provide medicines pre-surgery free of cost.