KMC to repair roads damaged due to KEIIP’s work

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) from now on, will take up repair of the roads that have been damaged due to work related to the laying of pipes under KEIIP (Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme).



The funds for repair will, however, be procured from KEIIP. The decision was taken in a review meeting chaired by Mayor Firhad Hakim in the presence of senior officials of KEIIP, Water Supply, Roads and Drainage department of KMC.

There are 31 odd roads of small length in the city that have been damaged due to the work of KEIIP. It has been decided that these roads will be mended by using a black paver block because the underground pipeline is being laid under these roads. This will prevent the roads from being dug up further for repair work.

KMC will be handing over certificates only after examining the effectiveness of the drainage pumping stations that are being executed by KEIIP. The contractors will be paid only after handing over certificates.

It is learnt that the Mayor expressed his displeasure over drainage infrastructure at 16-17 locations being in jeopardy where work has been done haphazardly. Some officials of KEEIP were reprimanded by the Mayor for lackadaisical work.

Senior officials from KEIIP, Drainage, Water Supply and Roads departments of KMC will prepare a master plan for the next phase of work.

The second phase of KEIIP work that involves Rs 2,300 crore has already missed the deadline so the Mayor instructed the concerned officials to set a final deadline.

The third phase of work that will cover wards 108, 109, 127 and 130 of KMC will be held after the work of the second phase is over.