KMC to launch inspection drive against illegal constructions this week

Kolkata: In a bid to check the growth of illegal constructions in the city during this festive season, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is gearing up to launch an inspection drive this week.



With the real estate sector said to be booming, illegal constructions too have found their fair share of growth across the city where entire buildings, or portions of it, are being constructed surreptitiously without obtaining any sanction from the civic body.

A KMC source said that in the present times, the number of local promoters has seen exponential growth which has further paved the way for such illegal constructions in the city.

“There is no dearth of small-time promoters in every area. These people do not bother about rules and regulations and such constructions are hence mushrooming in the city fuelled by the syndicates who supply cement or bricks. It’s a tacit understanding between these promoters and the syndicates,” said

the source.

It was added that although KMC borough engineers of the building department have been asked to notify the civic body and lodge FIRs the moment an illegal construction comes to their notice, it is impossible to keep a tab on what is going on in every lane.

Having received complaints regarding such construction during the Puja period, the civic body has decided to launch an inspection drive, especially in areas of South Kolkata. The drive will include the borough executive engineers of the building department and action would be taken against such developers. Most of the complaints are related to illegal extension of properties.

Mayor Firhad Hakim had recently said that due to the strict action by the KMC, such cases have seen an overall reduction in the city. “Most of the illegal constructions used to take place on thika land but after KMC made the process easier to obtain sanction for development on such lands, cases have gone down,” said an official.