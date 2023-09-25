KMC to keep 41 UPHCs & 8 dengue detection centres open on Sundays & holidays

Kolkata: With dengue cases in the city witnessing a spurt, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued a notification wherein it announced a list of 41 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) in eight boroughs that would remain open on holidays and Sundays on certain dates till October 15.



The KMC notification issued by the chief municipal health officer stated that selected UPHCs will remain open on all holidays and Sundays from September 25 to October 15. The dates on which they will remain open are as follows: September 25 and 28, October 01, 02, 08, 14 and 15.

The following UPHCs under the respective boroughs will remain open: UPHC-6 (Br I), UPHC 11 (Br II), UPHCs 51, 66, 67(Br VIII), UPHCs 73,74,82 (Br IX), UPHCs 81, 89, 91, 92, 9 1, 95, 96, 91, 98, 99, 100 (Br X), UPHCs 103, 104, 110, 111, 117, 1 13, 114 (Br XI), UPHCs 101, 102. 105, 106, 107, 108, 109 (Br XIII), and UPHCs 115, 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 122 (Br XIII). Each UPHC is to be manned by a medical officer, lab technician, pharmacist, LDC and Group D staff (security/sweeper).

The notice further said all Borough health offices are to be kept open on all holidays and Sundays on the same dates mentioned above. Also, the ISDP headquarters are to be kept open on these dates.

It was further instructed that a total of eight dengue detection centres need to be kept open on holidays and Sundays till October 15. The UPHCs under which these DDCs are located are UPHCs 6, 11, 57, 82, 96, 107, 110 and 123.

The KMC has also instructed that vector control activities will be undertaken on September 25 and 28, and October 02 and 14 at all ward levels. Further, it was directed that all health officials need to be on duty on all the above-stated days. The order will be in effect till further directions.