KMC starts plantation drive in wards, councillors asked to play active role

Kolkata: With scattered rainfall having already started ahead of a full onset of monsoon showers, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken up plantations in its boroughs to further its objective of urban forestry.



It is learnt that instructions have reached councillors from Mayor, Firhad Hakim that they need to play an active role in carrying out plantation in their wards.

Sources said that due to the overall paucity of space for plantation within city limits, councillors have been asked to play an active role in identifying areas within their wards where plantation can be carried out.

The Parks and Squares department of the KMC has initiated plantation in several wards. It planted 43 saplings across wards 31, 32, & 35 under Borough-III. Tree plantation was also carried out at Netaji Subhas Park, Canal East Road, Ward 29 with the help of the local councillor. A green buffer near Lal Mandir, Sobhabazar was set up under Borough-II. Plantation was also carried out at Ward 74 under Borough IX where the councillor Debalina Biswas took the initiative. An official said that apart from planting, the civic body is also carrying out pruning of trees where it’s required.

KMC has also started its plantation drive alongside the banks of Hooghly. About 120 coconut and palm trees would be planted here. Alongside, the plantation drive will also be carried out on the banks of all canals, including two sides of the Tolly Nullah. Such a plan was taken up after the mayor regretted that Kolkata had run out of space over the years to carry out such mass plantation drives. He said that citizens can come forward if they have lands to spare where KMC can carry out urban forestation. Hakim has already requested both Kolkata Port authorities and the Army for space.

Highlighting how serious the KMC is about green initiatives, an official said that the civic body has decided to stop issuing completion certificates to real estate projects which fail to comply with the compulsory plantation norms. The civic body had mandated that projects on 1.5-acre plots would be required to set aside 15% area for trees. Five-acre plots must allocate 20% area or an acre for tree-plantation Similarly, owners of smaller plots would also need to proportionately reserve space for greenery.