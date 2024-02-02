KMC mulls reduction of property taxes for commercial units

Kolkata: At a time when the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is encouraging further growth of business hubs in the city, it is also mulling plans to reduce property tax of commercial buildings from the upcoming financial year.



The civic body is learnt to have already sent a proposal to the state secretariat for approval. Sources said that the proposal pertains to reduction of commercial property taxes which are more than residential units. Property tax presently is calculated using the method of Unit Area Assessment (UAA) but several taxpayers are yet to switch over to this method of self-assessment.

According to the KMC Act, double rate is charged in case of premises having non-residential use. It is at least 25 per cent more than rates applicable for residential units. This has led to increasing instances of tax dues by assesses of commercial units. In a bid to solve this, the civic body top brass is planning to provide relief to such commercial property owners by providing a 50 per cent waiver.

KMC top brass also feels that such a relief will not just provide relief to taxpayers and help reduce the debts but also increase revenues for the civic body. However, presently the civic body is waiting for a nod from Nabanna, following which it will consider implementation from the next financial year, it was learnt.

Recently, in a bid to further encourage growth of commercial zones in the city, KMC brought certain changes to its Land Use and Development Control Plan (LUDCP). This initiative allowed change of use from residential buildings to commercial ones in areas which are not under the ‘Development Control Zone- C’ as per the LUDCP. The civic body received several proposals for conversion into commercial from residential. As per KMC officials, these conversions may be considered by the civic body to encourage small business or to generate employment. At times, the KMC regularizes the unauthorized change of use by taking necessary fees and charges. Hence, it believes that allowing citizens to take permits for change of use will reduce the quantum of unauthorized change of use to a large extent.