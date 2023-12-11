KMC likely to change fibre casing of water meters

Kolkata: With several water meters allegedly getting stolen from the Patuli area, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to take measures to install new ones while ensuring they are encased in tough coverings which cannot be tampered with or be installed at a place from where it cannot be robbed.



A large number of water meters were stolen in the Patuli area. Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the KMC needs to quickly reach a speedy solution to stop this menace. He suggested that the casing of these meters be changed so that these cannot be opened in a bid to steal.

He said: “We will have to look for places where it can be installed without getting stolen. Otherwise, if these keep on getting stolen, then KMC’s treasure will start bleeding revenues. If required, a new kind of casing will have to be thought of inside which these metres would remain protected.”

He said the meters stolen were broken away from their installation points. “Presently these metres are encased inside a fibre box which is being tampered with to take away the meters,” he said. KMC has also lodged police complaints and sought cooperation in stopping the theft.

However, sources said that chances are that the household members are themselves removing these meters since in many cases the water pressure has reduced after installation of such meters.

Of late, the Mayor has also received calls wherein citizens have complained of reduced water pressure after meter installation. Most of such complaints came from South Kolkata. On questioning officials, the Mayor was told that in certain areas in South Kolkata, such as in Ward 101, the average water pressure profile is lower than that of North Kolkata wards where no such problems were observed due to the presence of Tallah Tank.

The Mayor had then assured that KMC will not install meters in areas where the water pressure is less. Once the pressure is increased, only then meters

will be installed.

KMC has been installing such meters to measure wastage and utilisation of water per household. Recently, Hakim had announced that the civic body was able to cut down wastage of potable water by 52 per cent in the Cossipore area in North Kolkata after installation of

water meters.