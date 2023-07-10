KMC kick-starts awareness drive on waste segregation at source

Kolkata: In a bid to further ramp up its initiatives towards better utilisation of collected wastes, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has once again kick-started its campaign to spread awareness about the importance of segregation of waste at source.



The civic body has once again started its campaigns in wards where residents are being urged to ensure the segregation of waste. The civic body is already distributing blue and green buckets for dumping dry and wet waste.

However, a section of people are not following the rules that call for the segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste, it is learnt. All the waste is being instead disposed of in one bucket while the other is not being put to use.

KMC has hence decided to form a team under its solid waste management department. A KMC source said that the members of the team are going to visit households to request people to make use of both buckets. Councillors have been sent letters, asking them to actively participate in making people aware in their wards. The letter, it is learnt, has been sent from the office of the municipal commissioner, Binod Kumar. The campaign is likely to go on for three months.

The campaign will not just be restricted to spreading awareness. It is learnt that once the awareness campaign is over, surprise visits to households will be conducted to check if the instructions are being followed.

Notably, in its 2023-24 Budget, KMC has allotted the highest amount of money to the solid waste management (SWM) department. A total of Rs 692.14 crore has been allocated for the SWM department.

According to an official, the SWM department has taken several measures towards recycling waste and which include bio-mining of waste at the Dhapa dump site and Garden Reach disposal site to reclaim the land which will be used for long-term fresh waste management facilities. Around 6.32 lakh MT of legacy waste has already been mined and 5.22 lakh MT processed through bio-mining. Bio-mining project for processing such waste at Garden Reach has also been started.

An official highlighted that KMC is treating the collected wet waste by 500 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity by window composting, through 5TPD capacity at the Bio-CNG plant at Dhapa, and through five decentralised organic waste composters in different wards. At Dhapa, 2TPD plastic waste processing plant has been installed and is in operation on 2.5-acre land at Dhapa and the end products are benches, chairs, doors etc.