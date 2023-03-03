KMC begins installation of water meters in S Kolkata

kolkata: In a bid to check the wastage of water, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has begun the installation of water meters in South Kolkata although clarifying that no tax is being imposed on water supply.



The civic body has started installing these meters in wards 101,102,107 and 110 in South Kolkata. A KMC official assured that many people are thinking that soon, taxes would be imposed but that is not the case. “KMC is working to increase the flow of water supply to all its wards. It is essential that we try and reduce wastage as much as possible. Many times, a household ends up wasting water. This meter will help us have a fair idea of the amount of water required by a particular household,” the official added.

Sources said the KMC had to start installing such meters in 2017 after the Asian Development Bank (ADB), which is funding the overhauling of Kolkata’s underground piped water distribution network, pressurised the civic body to do so. The work of installing water meters was first initiated in North Kolkata during the time of former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee. Then it was installed in Cossipore, Belgachia, Tala and a few other areas in the north.

A KMC source maintained that every summer, water supply crunch is faced by households in areas around Jadavpur, Baghajatin and parts of East Kolkata. “Meters are now being installed in households in these areas to ensure that after boosting water supply, there is no wastage,” said the source.