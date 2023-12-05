KIFF promises glamour with Salman, Sourav Ganguly & Kamal Haasan

Kolkata: As the curtain rises on the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) inauguration on Tuesday, the cine lovers can brace themselves for a night where cinema and sports converge.



By now, we all know that Bollywood’s ‘bhaijaan’ Salman Khan will grace the inauguration at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Tuesday evening. But the glamour doesn’t stop there — it’s a star-studded affair featuring the likes of Anil Kapoor, riding high on the success of ‘Animal,’ Sonakshi Sinha, Salman’s Dabangg co-star, director Mahesh Bhatt, south powerhouse Kamal Haasan and TMC leader-actor Shatrugan Sinha.

Adding a dash of sportsmanship to the starry lineup, Bengal’s brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket skipper, will also grace the stage.

The eight-day KIFF, which will be held from December 5 to 12, is set to screen a total of 219 films. This includes 72 feature films and 50 shorts and documentaries, spread across 23 venues in the city.

The fest organisers aimed for a harmonious blend of local and international cinema and decided to screen 1963 Bengali classic ‘Deya Neya’ starring Mahanayak Uttam Kumar as the inaugural film. This year’s focus on masterclasses on acting and direction has stirred excitement among film students, especially with stalwarts like Manoj Bajpayee and Sudhir Mishra set to share their insights.

A special highlight, the Satyajit Ray Memorial Lecture, will be delivered by filmmaker and former MoMA film curator, Laurence Kardish. Another draw is the screening of Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy,’ which made its world premiere at Cannes 2023.

The sports section at this year’s KIFF features films like Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Ghoomer,’ Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Shabaash Mithu,’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey.’ In the running for the top Asian Select (NETPAC) award is Kolkata-based Sreemoyee Singh’s ‘And Towards Happy Alleys.’ This documentary, six years in the making, follows a young Indian director’s journey to Tehran, exploring how resistance becomes a daily act of survival in Iranian society despite strict censorship. Singh’s dedication took her to Iran, where she learned Persian, and her documentary premiered at the Berlinale International Film Festival in February 2023, offering a unique cultural perspective.

“KIFF is the biggest film festival in terms of prize money in two categories. The inaugural show at Netaji Indoor Stadium witnesses a massive audience of 15,000, a record for any film festival,” said minister Aroop Biswas, also chief advisor, KIFF.

Aditi Rao Haydari will be part of the closing function on December 12, where winners in various categories will

be announced.