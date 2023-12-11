Kidderpore: Woman’s corpse found wrapped in blanket

Kolkata: A woman was found dead and her body wrapped in a blanket inside her room at a slum in Kidderpore area under jurisdiction of South Port Police Station.



The deceased, identified as Anju Ara (40), was staying in a room in the slum located in the Dock East Yard for the past few years.

Local people claimed that she had a marital dispute with her husband who lives elsewhere.

On Sunday morning, when Anju did not come out to fetch water from a Kolkata Municipal Corporation water tanker, a few of her neighbours went to call her and found the door was opened.

When they entered her room they found Anju dead and wrapped in a blanket. The police were informed.

The police found that the mobile phone of the deceased was missing and learnt that her husband had come to meet her on Saturday.

It is suspected that the husband murdered her and fled with the mobile phone. Police have started looking for the husband.