Tala Prattoy Durga Puja back on track after brief setback

KOLKATA: The cloud of uncertainty that had hung over Tala Prattoy, one of North Kolkata’s iconic Durga Pujas, has finally lifted. Tala Prattoy is set to celebrate the 101st year of its Durga Puja and on Wednesday, the committee members performed the Khunti Puja.



Like several other celebrated Durga Pujas in the city, Tala Prattoy also went through a period of transition following the change in political power in Bengal. This year, the theme was initially titled ‘Batash’ and was to be designed by Bhabatosh Sutar. Banners had already been put up and work had begun at the Tala Prattoy ground. However, the structure was later removed after BJP’s Belgachhia-Kashipur MLA Ritesh Tiwari said the puja would be held without damaging the green belt.

On Wednesday, however, all the controversies were put to rest as Tala Prattoy’s Khunti Puja was held. Following a committee overhaul, the North Kolkata puja is back and will be organised within the officially permitted area. While the new committee did not disclose this year’s theme, popular sculptor Sushanta Shibani Pal has been entrusted with the artistic responsibility for the puja. “We are doing the work this year on one fifth of the area where Tala Prattoy puja was held earlier. But I will try to execute our ideas in the best possible way,” said Sushanta. Tiwari was also present at the Khunti Puja.

Meanwhile, Padma Shri awardee sculptor and artist Sanatan Rudra Pal has returned to the Deshapriya Park Durga Puja after a gap of 12 years. Known for his towering Rudrani Durga idols, the sculptor said work on the idol has already begun. This year, the Deshapriya Park puja committee is planning a temple-themed pandal.