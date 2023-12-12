Kamti Healthcare & Diagnostic Centre inaugurated in Siliguri

Siliguri: Dr Manish Kamti is bringing a revolution in Siliguri regarding the health care system. Treatment will be done at low cost. Manish Kamti, Director of Kamti Healthcare and Diagnostic Centre announced its launch on December 9 in Siliguri.



There are various diseases that keep troubling people and taking advantage of this opportunity, many unscrupulous healthcare systems of the city are making profits out of it. From time to time, allegations are raised against a section of doctors involved in this.

The company director claims that Kamti Education Foundation will provide diagnostic related medical services at minimal cost in the city.

Apart from diagnostics, a variety of doctors will see patients in the OPD from 7.30 am to 9.30 pm. Kamti officials claim that all types of diagnostic facilities, including ECG, X-ray, EEG, ultrasonography will be available here.

Services here will be available at at least 40 per

cent lower prices compared to the market.