Kali Puja: 3 arrested for assaulting police, extorting goods vehicles

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting police and extorting drivers of the goods vehicles on the pretext of donation for Kali Puja on Sunday night in New Market area.



Sources said, on Sunday night cops of New Market police station came across a problem in the Rani Rashmoni road. It was alleged that members of a Kali Puja committee was extorting drivers of goods vehicles on the pretext of donation. Police immediately reached the spot and detained three persons.

After the accused persons were taken to the police station, a group of people associated with the said Kali Puja committee also went to the police station and demanded immediate release of the trio detained. When police arrested the detained trio after registering a specific case, the mob started assaulting the cops inside the police station. Additional OC of New Market Police Station along with a sub-inspector, two constables and a home guard suffered injuries. Later, the mob was dispersed.

Police have registered another case for assaulting government employees and under other non-bailable sections against the person demanding release of the trio. The three accused persons in the extortion case were also made the accused in the police assault case.

On Monday, they were produced at the Bankshall Court. Though the court granted judicial custody in connection with the extortion case, it remanded the trio to police custody for one day in the police assault case.