Kabir’s Rs 1K cr video admission to boost TMC attack in Murshidabad?

Kolkata: With first phase of polling days aways, the poll drama that began with Humayun Kabir has taken a fresh turn following his admission that a video released by the Trinamool Congress—purportedly showing him seeking Rs 1,000 crore from the BJP and making controversial remarks about Muslims—was genuine, with its impact on Murshidabad’s electoral dynamics now likely to depend on how strongly the ruling party leverages the issue in its campaign.



Kabir has admitted that the video is authentic, while alleging it was selectively edited from a longer 51-minute recording. The admission has handed a major political weapon to the TMC ahead of the crucial 2026 Assembly elections, now just days away.

“The video is true, but only 19 minutes of a 51-minute conversation have been shown. I was speaking to two people - one claimed to be a sadhu from Siliguri, the other a journalist from Delhi. I have the full video to support my claims,” Kabir said.

He also alleged that TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had orchestrated a sting operation, sending a man “disguised as a maharaj” and a Delhi-based journalist to entrap him.

Claiming that the 19-minute clip, titled ‘The Reality of HK’, has not been independently verified, he said: “I will identify them and take legal action. I have six lawyers ready. He also added that the recording took place at his Berhampore flat on Dec 19, 2025. “There is no footage showing me meeting any BJP member - not Modi, not Shah,” he said.

AIMIM already snapped its alliance with Kabir’s AJUP, a day after the sting video surfaced. The top 10 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal where voters were deleted from the electoral rolls after the adjudication process are in the Muslim-dominated border districts of Murshidabad and Malda.

Murshidabad, a critical minority-dominated district in West Bengal (66% Muslim population), is also witnessing significant electoral shifts ahead of the 2026 elections due to the deletion of roughly 4.55 lakh voters.