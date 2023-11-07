Jyotipriya’s ED custody extended for 7 days

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick was extended by seven days by Bankshall Court on Monday in the alleged ration supply scam.



Mallick will be produced before the court again on November 13.

While coming out of the CGO Complex, Mallick told media persons that he was innocent and blamed “others” for being “unethical

and unfair.”

Mallick, the former state Food and Supplies minister, was arrested by the ED on October 27 from his residence in Salt Lake. The counsel representing ED submitted that even though Mallick was granted ten days’ custody earlier, he was effectively in remand for seven days as he was admitted to a private hospital for three days.

Earlier, during the hearing at the Bankshall Court, the minister had fallen sick. He was taken to a private hospital near Kadapara on Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass for treatment. He was discharged on October 30 night and taken into ED custody.

The ED lawyer claimed to have found his link with businessman Bakibur Rahaman, who was arrested in the case.