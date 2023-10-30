Jyotipriya’s daughter visits ED office with documents

Kolkata: Priyadarshini Mallick, daughter of the state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick, on Sunday, went to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake with documents but none of the Central agency officials was present.



Sources informed that the ED is reportedly preparing a list of people who were close to Jyotipriya and benefited from the alleged proceeds of crime through the ration supply scam. Jyotipryia’s daughter, Priyadarshini on Sunday though visited the CGO Complex, she had to return without meeting any of the ED officials as it was a Sunday. She reportedly lost her cool after hearing the questions asked by the media persons.

Meanwhile, ED is also going to check the 25 mobile phones which have been reportedly seized from the minister’s close ones. It is suspected that there are several clues that can be found on those mobile phones.

This apart, ED has come to know about 10 fake companies which were created and used to convert the alleged black money into white. It is alleged that Jyotipriya’s former personal assistant was also involved in the scam. ED officials suspect that a good number of ration dealers are also involved in the alleged scam.

The Central agency has reportedly come to know that Bakibur Rahman, who was arrested earlier in connection with the ration supply scam case, used to receive a commission from ration dealers while receiving goods

from them.

Already, a few members of the ration dealers’ association are under the scanner of the Central agency.