Jyotipriya stays as Minister; Birbaha Hansda to manage affairs temporarily

Even as the state Forest department minister Jyotipriya Mallick has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged ration scam in the state, his ministership has not been taken away yet but in his absence, it was decided that the minister of state (MoS) of the department, Birbaha Hansda, shall oversee the affairs.

According to sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not say anything specific regarding the charge of the department that Mallick is holding.

Meanwhile, in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told her Cabinet ministers that Mallick had been framed in the alleged ration scam.

She directed ministers who hail from the North 24-Parganas district to lay special emphasis to the party’s district organisation in Jyotipriya’s absence. Mallick was at the helm of the party’s organizational affairs in North 24-Parganas district.

There are a good number of Cabinet ministers who were elected from this district and all hold important portfolios.

Mamata, who is also the chairperson of TMC, has stood by the side of Mallick, earlier too. Recently, she had lambasted the erstwhile Left Front government in connection with alleged ration card irregularities and acknowledged the role played by Jyotipriya Mallick, who served as the minister of Food and Supplies department from 2011-2021, in digitisation of ration cards and weeding out bogus cards.

“Do you know how he had worked for the digitisation of ration cards? How one crore bogus ration cards that were rampant during the erstwhile Left government was weeded out? The Food Corporation of India had stopped supply of foodgrains and the Food department started procurement of paddy directly from farmers which sparked a green revolution,” Banerjee had said.