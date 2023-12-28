JUTA demands clarification on legality of JU V-C’s position

: The teachers’ association of Jadavpur University (JUTA) has demanded for clarification on the legality over Buddhadeb Sau continuing as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of the varsity. They claim that administrative works of the university will be otherwise hampered.

According to JUTA, the court as the highest policy making body of the university has no right to appoint or reappoint or remove a vice-chancellor.

“Therefore if a person without appropriate authority occupies the chair of the V-C, that will create another illegal and complex situation. The decision of the last court meeting has no mention on the continuation of Professor Sau as V-C. The meeting of the court took in cognisance the prevailing crisis to hold the convocation and to confer the degree of students,” they stated. The Chancellor has withdrawn his authorisation to Sau to act as V-C. However, keeping in view the need to conduct the convocation, a letter was sent by the state stating that removal of Sau as V-C was against interim order of Supreme Court.