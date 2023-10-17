JU Univ anti-ragging panel chairman writes to V-C expressing his desire to quit

Kolkata: The chairman of the anti-ragging committee (ARC) of Jadavpur University wrote to the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau on Monday expressing his desire to resign alleging delay in convening an emergency meeting of the ARC.



According to sources, two complaints of ragging have been received from the Jadavpur campus of JU as well as from the Salt Lake campus this month itself.

The chairman of ARC Professor Sanmay Karmakar of the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology of the varsity wanted to convene an emergency meeting over the issue of alleged ragging but failed to do so amidst administrative matters. According to sources, the raging did not take place in the hostel but within the campus. A student of Economics has been allegedly ragged in the main campus of JU.

“ARS is supposed to start this investigation but no such meeting has been arranged despite my repeated requests to carry forward anti-ragging activities as per UGC guidelines,“ the letter to the interim V-C read.

Jadavpur University had been in the headlines in the recent past over the death of a fresher in August who had jumped to death allegedly due to ragging in the main hostel of the university.