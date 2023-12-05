JU convocation: Chancellor withholds permission to hold court meet

Kolkata: The uncertainty over the convocation in Jadavpur University (JU) continues to loom as the Governor who is also the Chancellor of state universities withheld the permission to hold the court meeting.

Governor C V Ananda Bose has asked for an immediate report from the officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) Buddhadeb Sau. In a statement, Raj Bhavan stated that this decision was taken in the background of the “allegations and counter allegations in the Jadavpur University and the unrest over the alleged inaction of the officiating V-C of the ragging issue which resulted in the death of a student.”

The finalisation of the convocation date was supposed to take place in the Executive Council (EC) meeting which was called off after the state objected to it. The matter is then taken up in the court meeting, which has been withheld by the Chancellor.

The teachers’ association have demanded the varsity authorities take appropriate measures within the next seven days to issue valid degrees and certificates through valid convocation. They have given the authorities a deadline till December 12 to take decisions in the case of first-year undergraduate student’s death.