JU: Ambiguity over V-C position continues

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University (JU) authorities have written to the Higher Education department seeking clarifications on the name of the vice-chancellor (V-C) who has the authority to sign official documents from December 28. According to sources, they have not received any response yet.



This was in response to a letter written by the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) to the varsity’s registrar seeking a clarification on the same. The Registrar informed them that not only have the authorities sought response from the department but have also approached their legal team for opinion considering the matter is subjudice.

The university’s convocation was held on December 24 amid a state of confusion as the officiating V-C Buddhadeb Sau’s authorisation was withdrawn by the Chancellor C V Ananda Bose, a day prior to convocation i.e. December 23. However, keeping in view the need to conduct convocation as the future of students was in question, the state in its letter to the university asked the authorised V-C to continue exercising and performing the duties as well as allowing the convocation to take place as scheduled.

In their letter to the varsity, the state cited the interim order of the Supreme Court and stated: “...Further, no appointment of ad hoc or acting Vice-Chancellor shall be made in any University until further orders.” They further stated: “Therefore, there was a clear indication from the Hon’ble Supreme Court for maintaining status quo in the matters of appointments of Vice Chancellor of State aided Universities.”

According to the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA), the court as the highest policy making body of the university has no right to appoint or reappoint or remove a V-C. “Therefore if a person without appropriate authority occupies the chair of the V-C, that will create another illegal and complex situation. The decision of the last court meeting has no mention on continuation of Professor Sau as V-C. The meeting of the court took in cognisance the prevailing crisis to hold the convocation and to confer the degree of students,” they stated.