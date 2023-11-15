Joynagar TMC leader’s murder: Was hired to trail victim, says accused

Kolkata: The youth who was arrested in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress leader at Bamangachi in Joynagar murder case has claimed that he was hired for Rs 1 lakh to keep an eye on the victim Saifuddin Laskar.



On Tuesday, the arrested accused identified as Shahrul Sheikh reportedly claimed that he was unaware that the plan was to murder Saifuddin since he was told that a theft was planned.

Shahrul was produced at the Baruipur Court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.

According to sources, CCTV footage has surfaced where Saifuddin was seen walking along the road towards the mosque when a few miscreants riding two motorcycles were following him. However,

Millennium Post could not verify the authenticity of the footage.

On Tuesday, at the time of court production, Shahrul named a person ‘Nasir’ who is also known as ‘boro bhai’. When he was asked about why he killed Saifuddin, Shahrul claimed that he did not murder the Trinamool Congress leader.Police came to know that Shahrul was kept in a house near Saifuddin’s residence by Sahabuddin Laskar so that he can keep a track on the TMC leader’s location. Sahabuddin was caught by local people while trying to flee and was lynched.

Meanwhile, police have registered three separate cases in connection with the events that intensified the tension in Bamangachi and Doluakhali areas. one case was registered in connection with the murder of Saifuddin. The second case was registered for the death of Sahabuddin and the third case was registered in connection with violence in Doluakhali area. However, no arrest was made in connection with the death of Sahabuddin or in the Doluakhali area violence.

The situation in Doluakhali again became tense on Tuesday afternoon when a team of CPI(M) tried to reach the village where several houses were vandalized and set on fire on Monday. But police did not allow the CPI(M) leaders to reach the Doluakhali village citing the law and order situation. ISF MLA, Naushad Siddique who also tried to reach the Doluakhali village was stopped by the cops citing the same reason.