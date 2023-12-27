Joint Entrance Exam Board reduces registration fee

Kolkata: The online registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEEB) 2024 is going to start from December 28. This year, the Board has decided to reduce the registration fees for reserved and unreserved category women and third gender candidates.



State Education minister Bratya Basu posted on X: “Online registration for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2024 will start from December 28. Keeping in the ideals of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to encourage the education of daughters, this year the registration fee for unreserved, reserved category women candidates and transgender candidates is being reduced. Best wishes in advance to all!”

The common test for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, pharmacy and architecture will take place on April 28. Under its instructions to candidates while registering for WBJEEB-2024, they have mentioned that the examination fee for general male candidates will be Rs 500, for general female and reserved category male candidates it will be Rs 400 and for reserved category female candidates and third gender candidates it will be Rs 300.