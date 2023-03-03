Jayanti: Moth & butterfly watching camp from March 4-9

alipurduar: The third Butterfly and Moth Watching Camp will be flagged off on March 4 at Jayanti in the Buxa Tiger Reserve in Alipurduar with a conservation mission. The camp is being organised by Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation in collaboration with the Buxa Tiger Reserve, Department of Forest, Government of West Bengal.



The 5 day-long camp will commence will continue till March 9. This is the third edition. The first camp was held at Buxa Tiger Reserve and the second at Kalimpong.

A total of 30 campers from different parts of Bengal will participate in this camp. Along with butterflies and moth watching different species of birds can also be sighted.

Animesh Bose, Coordinator of Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) said :“Experts Like PCCF Ujjal Ghosh; butterfly expert Judhajit Dasgupta, eminent Zoologist Angshuman Raha and others will also participate in this camp.

Every year many expert ornithologists from different districts of the state participate in the butterfly moth and bird watching camp along with fresh campers.” A total of 10 fresh campers will join this year. About 10 female campers will also. Jayanti being part of a reserve forest area the organisers are unable to take in

many campers.