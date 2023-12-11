Jalpaiguri: Mamata drops in for a cup of tea at elderly woman’s house

Jalpaiguri: “How are you aunty? Are you good? Let’s have tea together at your house,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Pratibha Bhadra.



The septuagenarian was clearly taken aback. She had been waiting on the roadside just to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister but never in her wildest dream had expected the Chief Minister to visit her house.

On Sunday afternoon, the Chief Minister arrived from Alipurduar by helicopter and landed on the Banarhat High School Ground. Stepping out of the helipad, the Chief Minister started walking along the road with administrative officials.

On the way, she entered the Shitala Temple of Adarsh Palli and offered puja. Outside the temple she saw Pratibha Bhadra standing in front of her house.

The Chief Minister walked straight to her and touched her feet. Accompanied by District Magistrate, Shama Parveen, the Chief Minister went around the house. Then she sat next to Pratibha Bhadra on the bed, enjoying a cup of tea and chatting.

After spending about half -an-hour, she came out of the house. “I have seen her on TV for so long and I wanted to see her in real life. I was standing at the gate of the house. All of a sudden she appeared, spoke to me and wanted to visit my house,” stated Pratibha. Her daughter-in-law Rita Pakhrin Bhadra, added: “I still can’t believe that the Chief Minister came to our house, sat on the bed and had tea.”

Mamata Banerjee walked to the Beridi main road. She spoke to the people lined up on both sides of the street and exchanged greetings. She gifted chocolates and toys to children along with sarees to women.

Flower bouquets given to her by the people. Talking to media persons, the Chief Minister stated: “I love to mingle with everyone. I met an elderly lady who reminded me of my mother. I visited her house and had tea. They welcomed me to their house. I’m moved.”

From here the Chief Minister went to Banarhat Irrigation Rest Shed where she will be staying. On Monday she will attend a government distribution programme at the grounds of Tarun Sangha Club in Banarhat.